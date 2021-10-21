MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,104 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $143.42 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

