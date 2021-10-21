MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

