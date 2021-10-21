MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $555,000 Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Realogy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

