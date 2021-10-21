MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,519 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,688,063. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

