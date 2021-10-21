MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,770 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 1.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

