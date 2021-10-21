Mizuho Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of MQ opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $14,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $462,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

