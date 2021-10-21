Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

