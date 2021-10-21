Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.31 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

