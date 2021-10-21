Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 7,606 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.