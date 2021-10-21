Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.