Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 9,932 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

