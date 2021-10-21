Minereum Price Tops $0.0846 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $39,508.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,580,903 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.