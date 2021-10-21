Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 50,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

