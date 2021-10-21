Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.