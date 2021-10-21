Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

