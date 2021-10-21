Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.20. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 1,481 shares.
MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.47.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
