Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.20. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

