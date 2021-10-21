MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $65.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 23.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.