Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

