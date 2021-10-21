Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,560,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 28,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

