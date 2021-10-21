MEDNAX (MD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MD opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEDNAX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of MEDNAX worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

