McBride (LON:MCB) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

LON MCB opened at GBX 62.71 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £109.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. McBride has a 52-week low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

