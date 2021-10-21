MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

