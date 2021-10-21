Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Holdings Lessened by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,667 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies makes up about 41.3% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $76,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

