Matthew Zinn Sells 1,125 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $14,219.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

