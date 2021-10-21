Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA stock opened at $356.77 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock worth $240,523,101. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastercard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Mastercard worth $6,856,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

