Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 108 ($1.41).

MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of LON MARS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,522. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 42.14 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

