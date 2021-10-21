Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.14% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

