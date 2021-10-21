Marshall Wace LLP Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,957,023 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

GOGL stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.86%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

