Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of The Cooper Companies worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,248,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

NYSE:COO opened at $410.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

