Marshall Wace LLP Buys 190,811 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,431.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,334 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,336 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.