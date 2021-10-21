Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,764 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

