Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $24.72. 43,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,874,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

