MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.75. 5,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,043. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day moving average is $462.65. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $522.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

