MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

MKTX opened at $405.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.65. MarketAxess has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

