Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 25.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $5,604,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $875,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,323.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,219.72. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,329.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

