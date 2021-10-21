Marie Constance Lucette Norman Sells 20,000 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Senior Officer Marie Constance Lucette Norman sold 20,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,050.

Argentina Lithium & Energy stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.