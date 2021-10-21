Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Has $41.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up about 15.5% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,915. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

