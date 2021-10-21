Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

