Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,514 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 66,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 8,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

