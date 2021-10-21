Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

