Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

