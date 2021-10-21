Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.55.

Shares of TSLA opened at $874.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $866.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.10, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

