Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,350.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,890,000 after purchasing an additional 396,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $440.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.