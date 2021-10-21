Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.05 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

