ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.