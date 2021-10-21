Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of LOAN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

LOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

