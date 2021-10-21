Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.59

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.59 and last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

