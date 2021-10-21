Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.59

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.59 and last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
