Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

MGY stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $506,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

