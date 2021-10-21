Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $41,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.