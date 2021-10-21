Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $149,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.